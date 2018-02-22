How do you want to login to your Space account?

Solo: A Star Wars Story

If This Trailer Re-Cut Doesn’t Get You Psyched For Solo, Nothing Will

February 22, 2018
Corrina
Solo

Can the Beastie Boys save the next Star Wars movie? Solo: A Star Wars Story has been plagued with Death Star-sized problems (chief among them was the replacement of directing team Phil Lord and Chris Miller with… Ron Howard) but when the first trailer for the film dropped earlier this month, our fears that the movie would resemble a Wookie’s breakfast were somewhat calmed. However, with the debut of this recently recut unofficial clip—set brilliantly to the Beastie’s ‘Sabotage’—we’re actually excited for Solo all over again.

Spliced together by movie podcast host Chris Galegar of of War Starts At Midnight, the rogue trailer is all action and no talk—which is kinda what these trailers should be. Galegar was inspired to do the recut “because the first trailer felt an awful lot like Solo: A James Tiberius Kirk Story.” It doesn’t feel very Ron Howard-ish but it’s a LOT of fun. We have just one question: Why isn’t every trailer set to a Beastie Boys track? In fairness, Star Trek: Beyond did it first.

Solo stars Alden Ehrenreich as the title hero plus Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Donald Glover as the young Lando Calrissian. Watch the clip below.

