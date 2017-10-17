Share This: Star Wars’ Han Solo Movie Has An Official Title Neil

Who’s ready for a big ol’ Star Wars announcement on this cold-ish Tuesday afternoon? Well, we’re going to hit you with one whether you like it or not! The upcoming young Han Solo Star Wars spinoff finally has an official title, and it’s…

Solo: A Star Wars Story.

There it is. We no longer have to refer to this as “Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Spinoff,” which we were kind of getting used to.

As you should know by now, Ron Howard has taken over directing duties following Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s departure over creative differences. Earlier today, Howard took to Twitter to reveal the film’s title in a short clip, which you can conveniently watch below.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here’s a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

If you really don’t know anything else about the film, we’re here to help. It will star Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!) as young Han himself, along with Donald Glover (who’s in lots of stuff) as also-young Lando Calrissian. Along for the space ride are Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clark, and Thandie Newton. And yes, “A Star Wars Story” is clearly the official subtitle for these spinoff properties. I mean, it would be weird if they changed it after two consecutive films, right?

Solo: A Star Wars Story smuggles itself into theaters May 25, 2018. In the meantime, The Last Jedi is out December 15. In case you missed it, here’s that film’s latest trailer below.