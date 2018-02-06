Share This: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Teaser Might Reveal Deeper Plot Points Jess

The teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story might be dragging one of the most infamous lines ever uttered within a Star Wars film back into the light of day.

Every fan of the original films remembers Han Solo’s comment that the Millennium Falcon once “made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs”; we remember because astronomers have reminded us ever since that Han has mistaken a distance-based measurement for a unit of time. Within the latest extended trailer, hints have been dropped that this off-handed brag from the scruffy pilot may be the focus of the film.

Assembling a team that includes Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), and Chewbacca, Solo: A Star Wars Story’s trailer suggests that this is Solo’s first adventure since being leaving a short-lived career with the Empire. Since we know the Falcon originally belonged to Lando (Han won it in a card game)—and that Director Ron Howard’s Twitter sent out an image of an empty corridor with a telling caption—the film’s focus has been all but released.

Within the book Star Wars: The Essential Atlas, the Kessel Run is described as a 18-parsec-long route smugglers use to get around Imperial blockades; travelling around a cluster of black holes—known as ‘The Maw’—smugglers cut down on travel time (inspiring even more scientifically heated debates about event horizons and time travel). Since the trailer highlights the assembly of a crew after clearly stating that Han was rejected as a pilot for the ‘dark side’ (and Howard’s cheeky tweet), the Kessel Run plot-line makes perfect sense. All that’s needed now is the film to confirm the theory.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be in theatres May 25, and if fan reactions are anything, the popularity of Lando/Donald Glover could inspire another prequel. If you missed the official teaser or want to catch more movie plot clues, here it is below.