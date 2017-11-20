Share This: Former Solo Directors Phil Lord And Christopher Miller Are ‘Really Proud’ Of Their Abandoned Star Wars Prequel Jon

With no evidence to review, it’s hard to say who’s really too blame for the disastrous falling out between Lucasfilm and original Solo directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. However, the company’s decision to hire Ron Howard as the replacement director suggests an appetite for safe, risk-averse filmmaking—that definitely wasn’t shared by Lord/Miller.

Over the weekend, the jilted filmmakers paid tribute to their cult animated TV series Clone High at the Vulture Festival, and they also found time to discuss the Solo debacle.

“The experience of shooting the movie was wonderful,” said Lord. “We had the most incredible cast and crew and collaborators. I think in terms of us leaving the project, I think everybody went in with really good intentions and our approach to making the movie was different than theirs. That was a really big gap to bridge, and it proved to be too big. Sometimes people break up, and it’s really sad, and it’s really disappointing, but it happens and we learned a lot from our collaborators and we’re better filmmakers for it. We’re really proud of the work we did on the movie and we wish everybody the best.”

Miller struck a similarly good-natured tone, though he also hinted that they haven’t fully recovered. “We’re super drunk right now,” he joked. “As Phil said, we had such a great relationship with cast and crew, we were really rooting for them. After we took a much-needed vacation, we got back into it and now we’re writing and producing a sequel to The Lego Movie and producing a Miles Morales animated Spider-Man.”

While waiting to see what Lord and Miller direct next, check out Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story when it arrives in theatres on May 25, 2018.