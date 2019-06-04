How do you want to login to your Space account?

Ron Howard Explains Why Solo: A Star Wars Story Flopped

June 4, 2019
Jon
There are all kinds of reasons Solo: A Star Wars Story failed with critics and the general public alike, most notably its shortcomings as a film, some of which undoubtedly stem from the decision to replace original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie) in the middle of production. Of course, one person who can’t say any of that is the guy who replaced them: Ron Howard. However, in a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he offered a few explanations of his own.

“Maybe it’s the idea that it’s too nostalgic, that going back and revisiting an origin story for a beloved character may not be what the fans were looking for,” he said. “It seemed to me looking at the opening—big, but not as big as the others—I think that was the hardcore fans,” which “tells you how many people are tagalongs, who need to wait to see what people think or if it’s essential, if it’s a zeitgeist movie or not. It didn’t hit the zeitgeist, for whatever reason.”

Unlike The Last Jedi, Solo never encountered a strong backlash on Twitter, but Howard did notice online resistance in a few other places. “It was notable prior to the release of the movie in several of the algorithms, whether it was Metacritic or Rotten Tomatoes,” he explained. “There was an inordinate push down on the ‘want to see’ and on the fan voting. Some friends from Silicon Valley explained to me how it works… I did not take it personally at all, but I felt badly.”

A year after its theatrical release, Solo: A Star Wars Story is a distant memory for most. If you never got around to seeing it, get a glimpse of what you missed in the trailer below.

