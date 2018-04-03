Share This: Your Latest Solo Update Features Tie Fighters, Chewie, And Diner Food Corrina

Ask and you might just receive—that’s if you’re asking Ron Howard that is. The new Solo: A Star Wars Story director and all around nice dude took time out to answer a fan’s question on Twitter this week and revealed that yes, a new Solo trailer is in the works and due to be released… some time before the May 25 movie premiere. Obviously.

More importantly, though, Howard also gave fans a peek at a Solo editing still featuring a Tie Fighter in battle action. He posted the photo from George Lucas’s legendary Skywalker Ranch, where he’s presumably hard at work alongside Industrial Light and Magic, going over the film’s visual effects. Tick tock.

In other Solo-related news, if you’ve ever wondered what an off-world Denny’s franchise would look like, the American diner’s new TV ad answers that question. Basically, it’s a less violent, more kid-friendly version of the Mos Eisley Cantina. Still, no droids allowed. Watch the ad below, and stay tuned for that new trailer.