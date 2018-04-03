How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Your Latest Solo Update Features Tie Fighters, Chewie, And Diner Food

April 3, 2018
Corrina
solo

Ask and you might just receive—that’s if you’re asking Ron Howard that is. The new Solo: A Star Wars Story director and all around nice dude took time out to answer a fan’s question on Twitter this week and revealed that yes, a new Solo trailer is in the works and due to be released… some time before the May 25 movie premiere. Obviously.

More importantly, though, Howard also gave fans a peek at a Solo editing still featuring a Tie Fighter in battle action. He posted the photo from George Lucas’s legendary Skywalker Ranch, where he’s presumably hard at work alongside Industrial Light and Magic, going over the film’s visual effects. Tick tock.

In other Solo-related news, if you’ve ever wondered what an off-world Denny’s franchise would look like, the American diner’s new TV ad answers that question. Basically, it’s a less violent, more kid-friendly version of the Mos Eisley Cantina. Still, no droids allowed. Watch the ad below, and stay tuned for that new trailer.

Trending
RELATED
Getty Images
News
The Rock Isn’t Sure If He’ll Be Back For Fast And Furious 9 ...
avengers
News
Avengers Directors Have A Warning For Anyone Seeing Infinity War
star wars
News
Rian Johnson Wants To Revive The Magic Of The Original Star Wars Trilogy
pacific-rim
News
John Boyega May Be Your Next Favourite Marvel Hero
INNERSPACE CLIPS