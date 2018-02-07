Share This: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Is A Heist Movie About The Lowest Of The Low Jon

Earlier this week, Star Wars fans—who are getting way more movies than any fan of any franchise deserves—were treated to two new teasers for Solo: A Star Wars Story. This gave us our first chance to see this film’s cast of characters in action, but if you wanted to know what they were up to, you were left scratching your head. While most of the key questions remain unanswered, Entertainment Weekly has unearthed a few enticing details.

For one, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirms that this is “a heist, gunslinger type movie.” EW has also revealed that the mysterious teaser train is called The Conveyex, and it plays host to Han’s latest heist. While star Alden Ehrenreich acknowledges that it’s hard to distinguish the good characters from the bad ones (“that’s exactly what Han’s trying to do throughout the film”), we now know that Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), Val (Thandie Newton), and Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) are career criminals. As for the mysterious new droid, that’s L3-37—Lando’s sidekick.

Given that the film is set a few years before the movie that introduced Han Solo, Kennedy says it’s safe to assume we’ll be dealing with a more primitive Han than we’ve seen before. “He might be a little more immature,” she explains. “He may be a little less experienced, and he may hone his cynicism over time, but he’s very wary. He needs to gain the respect of the people he interacts with, even if they’re the lowest of the low.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theatres on May 25.