Share This: You Can Watch Chance The Rapper’s Werewolf Pizza Movie Literally Right Now Patrick

Way back on Halloween 2016,Â Chance the RapperÂ tweeted something major:Â a mysterious teaserÂ for an upcoming new film with the caption, “Slice. Starring Me the Actor. In theatres 2017.”

While that last part proved ultimately incorrect,Â SliceÂ did hit theatres for a one-night-only showing nearly two years later, last night (September 10). And then, well, even better news: It’s officially out everywhere now (as of September 11)! In fact, you can stream it literally right now on video-on-demand platforms likeÂ iTunesÂ andÂ Google Play.

News of the project actually dates back to 2015, when director Austin Vesely tweetedÂ an early posterÂ featuring Chance’s character, Dax, leaning on his motorcycle. It’s since been deleted, but that doesn’t matter, because you can see what the whole thing is about in full right now.

SliceÂ is ostensibly aÂ horror flick, unspooling the story of a slain pizza delivery driver across supernatural concerns like ghosts and “disgraced” werewolves. Alongside Chance, it starsÂ Atlanta‘sÂ Zazie Beets,Â Stranger Things‘sÂ Joe Keery, and comedian Hannibal Buress.

Other than making his full-fledged pivot to “Chance the Actor,” the Chicago MC is reportedlyÂ working with Kanye WestÂ on a new album in his hometownâ€”or at least, that’s what a now-deleted tweet from Yeezy suggested in late August.

Now thatÂ Chance and VeselyÂ have made the jump from music videos to a proper feature film, one can’t help but wonder what creative endeavours the 25-year-old rapper will pursue next. Until we know for sure, go watchÂ SliceÂ then revisit the Vesely-helmed “Sunday Candy” video below.