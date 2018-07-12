Share This: It’s The Rock Versus The Tallest Building In The World In Skyscraper Corrina

A little bit Die Hard, a little bit Taken 2, a little bit duct tape promo spot, Dwayne Johnson’s latest action/adventure flick sees the muscle man go up against the world’s tallest building as it throws everything it has his way—fire, steel support beams, sabre-sized shards of plate glass—in an attempt to take him out. Not enough of a challenge? Consider this: the entire Hong Kong police department is after him, his oldest pal has turned on him, and some vengeful Euro gangsters are holding his daughter hostage. Did we mention that his character only has one leg? Yeah.

Is affordable health care a good idea? Americans can’t seem to decide. Is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into movies starring a man known as The Rock an absolute must? Hollywood spent $125 million (that’s $15 million more than San Andreas cost) making Johnson’s forthcoming disaster flick, so… yes? Luckily, as Canadian movie goers, we don’t have to get tangled up in these false equivalencies.

Since there are no tariffs on American films (yet) we can just sit back in our reclining movie theatre seats and accept that Johnson was destined to play an FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. Who are we to stand in the way of destiny?

The scripts that come Johnson’s way seem like some sort of perverse entertainment industry challenge: what can Hollywood put Dwayne Johnson’s body through before it breaks? Can we hang him off the side of a glass building? Make him jump through a wind turbine? Get him to hold a bridge up with his bare hands? Good luck, Hollywood.

At 46 years old The Rock still looks like he’s been carved out of marble, like it would hurt to bump into him in a grocery checkout line (never mind the embarrassment of having your Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and case of La Croix stacked next to his club pack of skinless chicken breasts and heads of broccoli on the conveyor belt).

The plot of Skyscraper is basically “guy saves family from burning building” (Neve Campbell plays his Navy surgeon wife), so the entertainment lies in all the roadblocks the script puts up between Rock and his movie fam. It’s not enough that they’re trapped in the blaze, Johnson’s character also must been framed for starting it (cue: Billy Joel song here). Jeez, Hollywood. What did The Rock ever do to you?

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball, We’re The Millers), Skyscraper is in theatres July 13. We suggest preemptively moving towards the edge of your seat to check out the trailer below.