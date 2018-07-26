How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Simon Pegg Has Strong Opinions About The Future Of Mission: Impossible

July 26, 2018
Jon
simon-pegg-mission-impossible

Currently deep in the process of promoting Mission: Impossible–Fallout, Simon Pegg was recently asked if Tom Cruise should give someone else a chance to play his signature role, Ethan Hunt. “No, and I don’t think another actor ever could,” he said. “That’s what’s so great about these movies. It’s kind of unprecedented in that you’ve got a series of movies, and they’ve never been rebooted, we’ve never recycled, we’ve never recast. They are six movies over 22 years, which are part of the same genetic code, and you can’t really say that for any other franchise. It’s something to be proud of, I think.”

Of course, like most actors, Pegg occasionally lives to regret his press junket perspective. During another Fallout interview, he explained that he feels genuine remorse for repeatedly seizing the opportunity to trash talk Jar Jar Binks over the years. This comes in response to actor Ahmed Best’s recent revelation that the anti-Jar Jar backlash once left him on the brink of suicide.

“I feel so ashamed of the fact that there was actually a victim, a human victim in that,” Pegg explained. “I think most people were regarding Jar Jar Binks like he was a real creature and wailing on him for being annoying, or whatever, or not liking him. But there was a person behind that, and I read that and just thought, ‘Christ, I’m one of those people.’ It makes me feel awful.”

Mission: Impossible–Fallout arrives in theatres tonight. Check out the trailer below.

