Kevin Feige Sees A Wave Of Potential For Silver Surfer In The MCU

Following his many years at SNL, writer-director Adam McKay developed a pretty narrow cinematic niche with films like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, and Step Brothers. In recent years, he’s branched out into more political, real world territory with The Big Short and Vice, but what’s less well known is the role he played in reworking the script for Ant-Man following Edgar Wright’s departure from that project. Several years later, he has an Oscar under his belt and a wide range of new opportunities.

In a conversation with Kevin Feige at The Golden Globes, MTV News asked if Marvel might be interested in working with McKay on the Silver Surfer movie he’s discussed over the years. While this doesn’t seem to be in the works just yet, Feige seemed very enthusiastic about the possibility of a more all-encompassing collaboration with McKay.

“I’ve not gotten a call, but I’ve seen Adam tonight and at a number of these awards and he is not only, as everybody knows, an incredibly smart guy, he is a honest to goodness fan,” Feige explained. “And, you know, he did a lot of sort of behind-the-scenes help with us on the first Ant-Man film, and have you seen Vice? Little cameo. Little Galactus cameo that we helped him get. So I look forward to speaking with him more.”