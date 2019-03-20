Share This: Shazam! Director David F. Sandberg Already Has Plans For A Sequel Jon

It’s still too early to determine if Shazam! is truly franchise worthy, as the film doesn’t arrive in theatres for two more weeks, but director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran have both confirmed to ComicBook.com that they plan to return for a sequel. While this DC Films production is Sandberg’s first attempt to deviate from the horror genre, the positive early buzz suggests that he put his expertise to good use. “The goal was to set up the bad guys as a real threat,” the director explained. “So, when the kids are threatened, you believe it like they could actually get hurt or even die. I think that’s really important in a movie, to really set up the stakes and stay true to that.”

As for the possible/likely sequel to come, Safran plans to keep Shazam (Zachary Levi) in his own world, away from all those iconic DC superheroes who are known to cross over into one another’s movies. “I think that is the goal,” he said. “It is giving heroes their time to shine and not feeling like you have to shoehorn in some universal connection amongst them all. The studio’s been incredibly supportive and DC’s been supportive about saying, ‘Take the time that you need to introduce these characters in the right way and tell the stories that audiences want to see with these characters.’”

Shazam! arrives in theatres on April 5. Check out the trailer below.