Shazam Reviews Are In, And People Can’t Get Enough Of How ‘Joyous’ It Is

While Marvel celebrates International Women’s Day with the debut of its female-fronted superhero flick Captain Marvel, there’s another movie (this time from DC) coming up behind it. That’s right: Shazam—who used to be named Captain Marvel, FYI—is the next in line to bring its unique superhero story to the big screen.

Shazam is a totally different story than Captain Marvel is telling, though. The seventh instalment in the DC Extended Universe, it follows a teenage boy named Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who can transform at will into an adult superhero by shouting the magic word: “Shazam!” Zachary Levi plays his adult form. The power, bestowed upon Batson by an ancient wizard, was given to him so he could work to prevent the villainous Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) from wreaking havoc on the world.

In case you haven’t already guessed, it’s much more of a comedic, wish fulfilment flick that’s perfect for downing popcorn while watching and laughing out loud with family.

Impressions from critics and those who were treated to early looks at the movie took to Twitter to offer early thoughts on the movie. It looks that, like with Captain Marvel, moviegoers are about to have another action-packed thrill ride on their hands, albeit with a lot more laughs and a lot less at stake this time around.

Slashfilm’s Peter Sciretta had high praise for the movie, calling it “parts Home Alone, parts Big,” and a “joy-filled wish-fulfilment superhero film which gets a bit over the top and cheesy at times.”

#Shazam is parts Home Alone, parts Big, a crowd pleasing family-friendly joy-filled wish-fulfillment superhero film which gets a bit over the top and cheesy at times. It’s fun and funny, and I was surprised at how much it wears it’s heart on its sleeve. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 8, 2019

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff called Shazam an “absolute delight,” praising the humour and its abundance of heart.

#Shazam is an absolute delight! Super vibrant, tons of heart & a great fun-loving vibe. The family element is a big charmer & so is the humor that comes with watching @ZacharyLevi explore his new powers. Said this after IT but it’s worth repeating – @Jgrazerofficial is a star. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 8, 2019

Fandango’s Erik Davis proclaimed the movie “big, goofy, lovable, and unlike anything DC has done before.”

#Shazam is big, goofy, lovable, and unlike anything DC has done before. Definitely in the vein of Tom Hanks’ BIG, but with superhero action & lots of Batman and Superman references. I dug this film so much I wanted to give it a bear hug at the end. DC’s movies keep getting better pic.twitter.com/WQJgo61gMg — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 8, 2019

JoBlo’s Paul Shirey also had kind words to say about Shazam’s jokes, summing it up as a “laugh-out-loud funny romp that captures the innocence and challenge of being both a superhero and a kid at once.”

#Shazam is a laugh-out-loud funny romp that captures the innocence and challenge of being both a superhero and a kid at once. It’s clever, fun and heroic with an obvious nod to 80s classics like Big, Ghostbusters, The Goonies etc. @joblocom @ShazamMovie — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) March 8, 2019

Entertainment Tonight‘s Ash Crossan came away completely wowed, calling the movie “damn near PERFECT.” High praise!

#Shazam was damn near PERFECT in my book. My FAVORITE DC movie (DCEU? What are we saying now?) by far. Pure of heart, incredibly funny, full of in-jokes and references. Brought me a childlike joy to watch. This role was MADE for @ZacharyLevi… & Jack & Asher & the entire cast pic.twitter.com/rVrxjcwvCe — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) March 8, 2019

Nerdist’s Dan Casey echoed similar sentiments, labelling it “shockingly good,” and “an absolute blast from start to finish.”

#Shazam was shockingly good! Reminds of me of when kids’ movies were legitimately scary (in a good way). An absolute blast from start to finish, full of heart and hilarity. My face hurt from smiling so much. Amazing deep cut DC references in there too. pic.twitter.com/ZXJOI5lcsM — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) March 8, 2019

It looks like Shazam has positively wowed viewers, which is great news for comic book movie fans looking for their next big flick after Captain Marvel. You can decide for yourself when it comes out on April 5. Drink up, faithful comic lovers!







