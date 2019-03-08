How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Shazam Reviews Are In, And People Can’t Get Enough Of How ‘Joyous’ It Is

March 8, 2019
Brittany
shazam-movie-early-reviews-lead

While Marvel celebrates International Women’s Day with the debut of its female-fronted superhero flick Captain Marvel, there’s another movie (this time from DC) coming up behind it. That’s right: Shazam—who used to be named Captain Marvel, FYI—is the next in line to bring its unique superhero story to the big screen.

Shazam is a totally different story than Captain Marvel is telling, though. The seventh instalment in the DC Extended Universe, it follows a teenage boy named Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who can transform at will into an adult superhero by shouting the magic word: “Shazam!” Zachary Levi plays his adult form. The power, bestowed upon Batson by an ancient wizard, was given to him so he could work to prevent the villainous Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) from wreaking havoc on the world.

In case you haven’t already guessed, it’s much more of a comedic, wish fulfilment flick that’s perfect for downing popcorn while watching and laughing out loud with family.

Impressions from critics and those who were treated to early looks at the movie took to Twitter to offer early thoughts on the movie. It looks that, like with Captain Marvel, moviegoers are about to have another action-packed thrill ride on their hands, albeit with a lot more laughs and a lot less at stake this time around.

Slashfilm’s Peter Sciretta had high praise for the movie, calling it “parts Home Alone, parts Big,” and a “joy-filled wish-fulfilment superhero film which gets a bit over the top and cheesy at times.”

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff called Shazam an “absolute delight,” praising the humour and its abundance of heart.

Fandango’s Erik Davis proclaimed the movie “big, goofy, lovable, and unlike anything DC has done before.”

JoBlo’s Paul Shirey also had kind words to say about Shazam’s jokes, summing it up as a “laugh-out-loud funny romp that captures the innocence and challenge of being both a superhero and a kid at once.”

Entertainment Tonight‘s Ash Crossan came away completely wowed, calling the movie “damn near PERFECT.” High praise!

Nerdist’s Dan Casey echoed similar sentiments, labelling it “shockingly good,” and “an absolute blast from start to finish.”

It looks like Shazam has positively wowed viewers, which is great news for comic book movie fans looking for their next big flick after Captain Marvel. You can decide for yourself when it comes out on April 5. Drink up, faithful comic lovers!



Trending
RELATED
blu-ray-recommendations-winter-2019
News
19 Genre Blu-rays That Will Help You Make It Through The Winter
mark-hamill-star-wars-complaints
News
Mark Hamill Shares His Complaints About The Latest Star Wars Trilogy
suicide-squad-idris-elba-deadshot
News
Idris Elba Is Now Playing Suicide Squad’s Deadshot In The Best Possibl...
mobile-suit-gundam-movie-lead
News
Mobile Suit Gundam Is Getting A Live-Action Movie Penned By Brian K. Vau...