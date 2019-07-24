Share This: 5 Facts That Explain Our Obsession With Sharks Corrina

Happy Shark Week, sharkheads. Once again, it’s almost that time of year when we celebrate all things shark—sharknados, revenge-fuelled shark attacks, sharks with personal vendettas, and sharks going head to head against other intimidating carnivores. Just kidding, that’s Hollywood’s job. IRL, sharks are far more fascinating than anything the movie industry can dream up. Here’s why our obsession with them will never die (even if it was hit by a sharknado).

Like that time you went to see the Blair Witch sequel, sharks, too, can literally puke their guts out

Sometimes you eat something that doesn’t agree with you—a slice of past-its-prime lunch meat, a slimy baby carrot, or an old truck tire. Like you, sharks need to get that nausea-inducing item out of their stomachs. To do it, they do this thing called gastric eversion, which means that they literally turn their upset tummies inside out. Everything (stomach included) comes shooting out of their mouths for a split second, and the offending item is expelled.

While Jaws made a name for the Great White, they’re nowhere near the biggest shark in the ocean

Bruce, the Great White that terrorizes the residents of Martha’s Vineyard, put this shark species on the map in Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. Thanks to Great Whites, we absolutely were afraid to go back in the water—and that was before we knew about Whale sharks. While the Great White measures around 13 feet (or four metres), the Whale shark is an astonishing 40 feet (or 12 metres) long.

In a Tiger vs Shark battle, Shark would win

The bite force of a tiger is approximately 1,000 PSI The bite force of a Great White? About 4,000 PSI. Okay, so maybe Bruce is a pretty big bad ass afteral l.

A fresh-out-of-a-sharknado shark probably wouldn’t be all that hungry for human flesh

First of all, sharks require water to constantly move across their gills in order to breathe. That’s not happening in a sharknado. And while sharks are capable of biting even when they aren’t breathing, it’s likely that biting wouldn’t be their priority. In general, sharks don’t crave human flesh the way they crave their natural prey—seals, for example.

For us, Shark Week is an age-old tradition—sharks have traditions, too: like cannibalism

Baby sharks have zero qualms about eating their siblings (survival of the fittest and all) but it’s pretty mind-blowing to know that sharks have been engaging in cannibalism for around 300,000 years. In 2016, scientists discovered some very old shark poop that was full of baby shark teeth from the same species of adult shark that the poop came from. That’s dark.

Catch up on all your Shark Week-related content on Discovery.ca and Discovery GO.



