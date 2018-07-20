Share This: It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year: Shark Week Has Arrived Corrina

July 22 marks the kickoff of one of our favourite annual traditions: Shark Week. This year, the week-long TV event celebrates its 30th birthday (along with Rihanna, Haley Joel Osment, and Rupert Grint—hands up if you’re a Potter fan who’s suddenly feeling ancient). Once again, Discovery will have a lineup of celebrities and sea creatures guaranteed to thrill and/or terrify you, right in the middle of swimming season. They do that on purpose.

This year’s shark-centric event will feature seven days of underwater satisfaction and 19 hours of unique programming, running from July 22 to July 29. Start the week off right with adventurer Bear Grylls as he goes head-to-head with sharks… in their own homes (so rude!) in Bear vs. Shark airing Sunday, July 22 at 8e 5p. Follow that up by checking out Shaquille O’Neal’s Shaq Does Shark Week at 9e 6p. Want more? First off, ask yourself if you can handle more. You can. We believe in you, so stay with Discovery and watch as Olympian, UFC champion, and WWE star Ronda Rousey faces her toughest challenger yet—a mako shark in Uncaged: Shark vs. Ronda Rousey (Sunday, July 22 at 10e 7p).

The shark-tastic (that’s definitely a real word) programming continues all week long on multiple platforms. How can you watch? Subscribers can access live streaming and catch up on previous Shark Week programming through the Discovery GO app and discovery.ca. Also: beginning Friday, July 20, CraveTV subscribers can stream a collection of nearly 60 classic Shark Week titles plus 11 new documentaries. Happy Shark Week!