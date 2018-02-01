Share This: You Need To Buy ‘Shadow Of The Colossus’ (Again) Jess

Originally made for the PS2, Shadow of the Colossus has been blowing people’s minds with its graphics and story concept since 2005. Now- 7 years after the Ico PS3 HD release- the game has finally gotten a well-deserved facelift. Through the efforts of Bluepoint Games, Shadow of the Colossus has been reformed into a game capable of HDR and 4K graphics—bringing its specs to 60 Frames Per Second (FPS). With its February 6 release date just around the corner, many fans of the PS2 and PS3 versions are wondering- are the “changes worth the money for a game I’ve already played?”

From what we’ve heard, abso-freaking-lutely.

Boasted by some as being one of the best games ever made, it’s a wonder why it took so long to for it to be converted to a PS4-playable game- after all, there are few things in life that top the nostalgic feeling of playing an childhood favourite. This update aims to repair the problems gamers come by whenever they revisit old games; with updated graphics and an upped FPS, the remastered Shadow of the Colossus aims to bridge the feeling of playing games from ‘back then’ with the technological advances of the ‘now’.

Originally released in Japan as Wander and the Colossus, the remastered version will follow the same plot from the original; the main character Wander sets out on an epic quest to find a way to bring a maiden back from the dead- ultimately leading him into making a deal with ungodly spirits in a curst land. To bring back Mono (the maiden), Wander must defeat the 16 wandering colossi. The game still maintains its mystery and allure after these years later- keeping to the ‘boss only’ enemy formula.

The remastered version of Shadow of the Colossus has altered and added some additional features, however; according to IGN, this update has not only changed the size of the circle-shaped health bar (ensuring that it will no longer bleed into the other displayed status bars), but there will be an entirely new statistics screen to display player milestones (such as distance traveled to number of colossi defeated). On top of that, players now have the option to play with different filter modes (allowing platers to change the game’s brightness and film grain). There will also be a series of new, collectible glowing gold Hidden Coins whose purpose is still unknown.

The remastered Shadow of the Colossus is set to hit shelves on February 6, and with all of these updates we can’t wait revisit the classic.