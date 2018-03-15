How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Scott Eastwood And Tom Payne Both Want To Play Wolverine

March 15, 2018
Jon
walking dead

Hugh Jackman has made it abundantly clear that he has no interest in playing Wolverine again, but there’s also that persistent rumour that he might be following his signature character to the MCU. In any case, it seems all the thirtysomething actors in Hollywood—particularly the ones with facial hair—are hoping to sink their claws into the role that made Jackman a star.

This includes Walking Dead’s Tom Payne, who seems to believe his height puts him at an advantage. At 5’7”, Payne is a full six inches shorter than Jackman, but he argues that this makes him a more authentic Wolverine. “Wolverine is actually like 5’1”, or 5’2” or something,” he told TV Guide. “And Hugh, he was brilliant, but he was much, much, much bigger. If they did recast the Wolverine part, I’d be well up for it.”

Elsewhere in Hollywood, Suicide Squad’s Scott Eastwood (who also happens to be the son of Clint, whose film Unforgiven provided inspiration for Logan) has been suggested as a strong contender by many Wolverine fans. Asked what he thinks about this, Eastwood confirmed that he’s “100%” interested. “I love Wolverine,” he said. “He’s one of my favorite comic book characters of all time. He’s a renegade. Total badass renegade. He’s kind of, you know, a loose cannon… doesn’t play by the rules… he’s the kind of character that I love.”

Wherever it goes from here, these actors should probably take Jackman’s advice and remember that he’s playing a role in selecting the next Wolverine.

