Guillermo Del Toro's Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark Gets A Skin-Crawling New Poster

Guillermo del Toro’s horrifying live-action adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark keeps getting scarier and scarier.

The movie’s back with a brand new poster, and this time around it’s not pulling any punches when it comes to reminding the kids (now adults) who grew up reading the books that inspired it of the horror within their pages.

This poster is based on “The Red Spot,” or a story about a young girl who wakes up one morning with a blemish on her face. You can see it in the picture there, but the poster lets you in on the sinister reality behind the spot. At first, the girl believes it to be a spider bite. Let’s just say the truth is a lot more terrifying than you might have guessed.

The film, based on the infamous collection of horrific short stories written by Alvin Schwartz, will take several of the tales from within and bring them to life. The book was responsible for so many nightmares for kids in the ’80s and ’90s that we’ve lost count by now. Thanks to illustrations by Stephen Gammell, the volumes were filled with pictures that made the stories even more terrifying than their text alone.

The movie is set in 1968 in a small American town called Mill Valley, where the Bellows family mansion stands. A young girl with “horrible secrets” named Sarah used to live there and turned her experiences into a tome of scary stories. A group of teenagers in the present find the house and find that her stories begin coming to life in their world—much like what’s going on in “The Red Spot’s” poster.

CBS has teased that there are “more scares” coming later this week, which could mean we’re skipping past the teaser stage and getting well into the full trailer phase. Previously, all we’ve seen are a few teasers and posters and we’re ready to see it all come together, especially when it comes to figuring out which stories will be adapted in the film.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will hit theatres on August 9, 2019.



