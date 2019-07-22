Share This: 5 San Diego Comic-Con Highlights You Don’t Want To Miss Jon

Those who made the trip to San Diego Comic-Con got to experience hoopla, hype, and unbearably long lines in person, but the part that really counts—updates on your favourite movies and TV series—are conveniently available from the comfort of home. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the weekend’s most noteworthy highlights.

1. Marvel

Evidently, Marvel does not believe in slowly rolling out their updates, preferring to unleash their slate for the next two years (aka Phase Four) in a single weekend. While fans already had a rough idea what Marvel had in the works, we now have official titles and release dates for eight movies, namely Black Widow (May 1, 2020), The Falcon and Winter Soldier (Fall 2020), The Eternals (November 6, 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 12, 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021), What If…? (Summer 2021), Hawkeye (Fall 2021), and Thor 4: Love and Thunder (November 5, 2021), not to mention a pair of TV series (WandaVision, Loki) arriving in 2021.

2. Game of Thrones

Now that Game of Thrones has come to an end, fans have less to look forward to, but several cast members appeared at Comic-Con to reflect on the past—and it appears that the show’s followers are determined to build on their reputation for ill-mannered behaviour. When Nikolaj Coster-Waldau defended the demise of his character (Jaime Lannister), he was booed, but he still found reason to praise the show’s erratic admirers. “I feel so lucky to have met so may fans of the show, and to realise this show has brought so many people together,” he said. “Watching it, loving it. So obviously, it comes to an end, it’s going to piss you off no matter what. It’s the end! But at the end of the day, it’s absolutely fine. If you hated the ending or if you loved it, that’s great.”

3. Watchmen and His Dark Materials

Game of Thrones may be over, but HBO has two series with similar potential waiting in the wings for release this fall. Rather than risk spoiling anything these series have to offer, let’s go straight to the new trailers for Watchmen and His Dark Materials.

4. Westworld

Of course, HBO has more to offer genre fans than a pair of new series, because Westworld is returning in 2020 after another lengthy hiatus. In addition to unveiling a new trailer at Comic-Con (see below), series creator Jonathan Nolan explained what he has in store for season three. “When we started, Westworld was a dystopia,” he said. “And now, three seasons in, it’s kind of a best-case scenario. The form of AI we have on the show is thoughtful. Murderous, but thoughtful. I think we’re headed into the world of artificial stupidity.”

5. It Chapter Two

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, It Chapter Two gives fans a new opportunity to be terrified by Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise. In addition to unveiling a new trailer at Comic-Con (see below), the cast praised Skarsgård for genuinely scaring everyone on the set. “You’d be standing there and then you would see the (filmmakers) go, ‘Okay, Bill’s ready,’” Bill Hader explained. “It was like an animal on set, like you’re working with a bear. ‘Okay, guys, we’re bringing the bear in.’” The way Hader sees it, Skarsgård helped everyone raise their game. “We would all thank him. We’re like, ‘You’re the f*cking coolest guy. You just made all of us better actors by showing up.’”