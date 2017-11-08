How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Here’s The First Photo Of Samuel L. Jackson Reprising His Role As Mr. Glass

November 8, 2017
Neil
Unbreakable

It’s been nearly two decades (17 years, to be exact) since Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis squared off in M. Night Shyamalan’s intriguing spin on superheroes, Unbreakable. If you saw this year’s Split, you already know that a sequel to both films is well underway.

As we’ve already reported, in addition to Willis, Jackson, James McAvoy, and Anya Taylor-Joy’s involvement, the film has also cast Unbreakable alums Charlayne Woodard and Spencer Treat Clark, as Elijah Price’s mother and David Dunn’s son.

Glass started shooting in Philadelphia in October, and luckily it didn’t take long for us to get a first look at one of the main characters.

As for what the film is actually about, here’s the official synopsis:

“Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds David Dunn pursuing Kevin Wendell Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Elijah Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

Glass arrives in theatres on January 18, 2019. To help get you in the mood, check out the trailers for Unbreakable and Split below.

