Samuel L. Jackson Picks His 5 Favourite Roles

During his appearance on The Tonight Show earlier this week, Samuel L. Jackson was asked to name his five favourite characters—and you might be surprised by the ranking or even the selections, including Nick Fury (from the MCU), Mace Windu (from the Star Wars prequels), and The Long Goodnight’s Mitch Henessey, who landed in first place. However, Jackson had the most to say about his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, three of which shared a single slot on the list. “Number four would be [Jackie Brown’s] Ordell, [Pulp Fiction’s] Jules, and Stephen from Django [Unchained] cause they’re all Quentin characters, and they’re all cool characters that have their own thing going for them, and I’d hate to pull them apart.“

According to Jackson, his fans have particular enthusiasm for Jules. “It’s one of those things… every week someone wants to know if I know what a Quarter Pounder with Cheese is called. Not a week goes by. Sometimes I just say ‘no’ because that’s the way the scene went in the movie. I always want to see how well they know the movie. They go, ‘You know what they call a Quarter Pounder with Cheese in France?’ I go, ‘No, what?’ Some people go, ‘Royale with Cheese,’ or they go, ‘Come on, you know!’ And I say, ‘You don’t know the movie.’ But I’ve had about four people actually continue and we actually do the scene together. It’s awesome.”

For some reason, Jackson (or The Tonight Show’s editors) skipped his number two selection, but there’s a good chance it’s Unbreakable’s Elijah Price, who returns to theatres later this in Glass. Check out the trailer below.