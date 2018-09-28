Share This: Ryan Reynolds And Sandra Oh Are Nominated For People’s Choice Awards This Year Space

The E! People’s Choice Awards nominations are officially out, and a few familiar names (and titles) made the cut. In the TV category, The Handmaid’s Tale is up for the “Drama Show of 2018” award while Supernatural, The Expanse, and Wynonna Earp are all up for the “Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018” award. Genre films also dominate this year’s Movie category—Avengers: Infinity War is up for six awards, Black Panther is up for five awards, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and A Quiet Place are both up for four.

While we’re obviously rooting for our sci-fi/fantasy favourites to sweep the competition, the PCA race we’ll be following most closely is the one for the “Most Hypeworthy Canadian.” Along with Canadian pop culture icons Shawn Mendes, Drake, and Olympic ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Deadpool 2‘s Ryan Reynolds’s and Emmy-nominated Killing Eve actor Sandra Oh will be battling it out for the country’s praise and approval.

The 2018 People’s Choice Awards air on E! on November 11 at 9e 6p, with the Red Carpet show airing two hours earlier at 7e 4p. You can vote for your favourite movies, TV shows, and stars until October 19 at 11:59e 8:59p. You can also cast your votes during the People’s Choice Awards Turbo Voting period, which takes place from October 4 to October 8. All votes cast during this period will count as two votes, so get your phones, tablets, laptops and other electronic devices ready.