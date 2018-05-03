Share This: Ryan Reynolds Admits He’s Never Seen Green Lantern Jon

Now that Ryan Reynolds has a thriving franchise in Deadpool, it’s easy to forget his initial stumble into the world of superheroes. While 2004’s Blade: Trinity was a mild success, 2011’s Green Lantern was a massive flop relative to its steep $200 million budget. When the actor returned to spandex five years later for Deadpool, he seized the opportunity to poke fun at his superhero past. When Wade Wilson is being fitted for his costume, he makes it clear that it shouldn’t be “green… or animated.” This might lead some to conclude that Reynolds dislikes Green Lantern, but the actor says he’s not even qualified to have an opinion.

“I’ve got to be really careful how I answer this,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Look, I’ve never seen the full final version of Green Lantern. I saw a very late stage rough cut of the film. Now, that isn’t to say that I didn’t want to see it because I didn’t like it. I have movies that have been received pretty well that I haven’t seen, and then I have movies that I have seen 100 times that people don’t like, but I just like. The Green Lantern [joke in Deadpool] to me is just sort of, I don’t know, kind of fun. It’s me just taking the piss out of me.”

Reynolds’ latest superhero adventure, Deadpool 2, arrives in theatres on May 18. Check out the trailer below.