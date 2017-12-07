Share This: Ryan Reynolds Will Catch ‘Em All As Pikachu In New Pokémon Movie Alissa

The Pokémon resurgence is about to reach a whole new level. Ryan Reynolds will star as Detective Pikachu in the movie of the same name. Paper Towns‘s Justice Smith and Big Little Lies‘s Kathryn Newton are also set to appear in the live-action Pokémon film.

Not much is known about the storyline so far, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds’s sleuthing character helps Smith’s character find his missing father. Newton’s character, a “sassy journalist,” tags along.

Although it’s tempting to think that Detective Pikachu will resemble the Pikachu we all know and love from the original Pokémon series, Detective Pikachu isn’t that Pikachu. THR reports that Detective Pikachu is “a self-styled investigator who is good at finding things.”

Plus, with Reynolds cast as the lead, we would be hard-pressed to believe that Detective Pikachu will be anywhere near as sweet as Ash’s Pikachu. The actor has become known for his signature snark, on full display through the Deadpool franchise and his incessant trolling in real life.

No word yet on a release date. In the meantime, we’re going to fire up our Pokémon Go apps so we’re ready when more news comes out!