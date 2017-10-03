Share This: Ryan Gosling Is A Confirmed Blade Runner 2049 Superfan Jon

Whether pondering the reasons to be excited about Blade Runner 2049, the old Deckard replicant debate, or the general greatness of the original film, it’s an incredibly good week to be a Blade Runner fan.

You don’t have to tell that to Ryan Gosling, who stars as the sequel’s mysteriously named Officer K. Speaking to CinemaBlend about Blade Runner 2049, the actor made no secret of his heartfelt enthusiasm for the new film. Expressing admiration for its intentions and execution, he served up another lengthy list of reasons to be excited and brace for extraordinary sights—you know, like attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion or c-beams glittering in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate.

“I thought it was such a compelling character,” he said. “As massive as the world is, as massive as this film is, interesting as it is conceptually, there’s these very intimate, personal, emotional storylines as well. So it’s operating on this kind of amazing scale, and this character, there’s such a complicated journey that he goes on. And it’s just amazing to me that the film could honor the original in the way that it did—and the storylines, and the questions, and the themes—and yet still accommodate this very different character and story that felt totally enmeshed in the DNA of the original. And yet it still felt original in its own right.”

Blade Runner 2049 arrives in theatres on Friday. Check out the trailer below.