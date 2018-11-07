How do you want to login to your Space account?

Black Panther

Ryan Coogler Faces The Challenge Of Black Panther 2

November 7, 2018
Jon

There was never any doubt that Black Panther would get a sequel, but it seemed possible that co-writer/director Ryan Coogler would leave the franchise. After all, he left the Rocky series after the massive success of 2015’s Creed. However, Coogler recently signed on to make another Black Panther movie—and he’s already feeling the heat. “I think the pressure is kind of always going to be there,” he told IndieWire. “I’ve had a chance to make three feature films, each one of them had its own very specific type of pressure. In the process of it, it feels insurmountable each time.”

While Coogler has already faced the challenge of reviving a beloved franchise, Black Panther 2 is a very different animal. “When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before… a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” he said. “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

The release date for Black Panther 2 is still up in the air. While you wait for the sequel, check out the trailer for the original below.

