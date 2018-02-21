Share This: Ryan Coogler Sent Black Panther Fans The Sweetest Thank You Note Alissa

After an opening weekend of historic proportions,Â Black PantherÂ directorÂ Ryan CooglerÂ feels nothing but gratitude.

In a note posted to the Marvel Studios Twitter account on Tuesday (February 20), Coogler thanked all of the people who supported the film leading up to and through its release.

“Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong,” he wrote. “It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our filmâ€”But to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theatersâ€”often moved me and my wife to tears.”

Shattering expectations,Â Black PantherÂ brought in roughlyÂ $242 millionÂ in the U.S. and $427 million worldwide during its four-day weekend debut. It broke the recordÂ DeadpoolÂ set in 2016 for the biggestÂ President’s Day weekend opening, and was the second-highest three-day domestic opening in Marvel film history, just trailing the firstÂ AvengersÂ film.

Of course, before the movie even hit theaters,Â support for the film was rampant. Celebrities like Brie Larson, Serena Williams, and Octavia Spencer helped kids across the country see the movie byÂ buying out screenings, while fellow Marvel heroesÂ tweeted their supportÂ throughout opening weekend.

Really, it’s no wonder Coogler was feeling emotional after the monumental weekend. Read his note, in full, below.