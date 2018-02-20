Share This: Rutger Hauer Says Blade Runner 2049 Was Unnecessary And Has ‘No Soul’ Jon

We can all agree that Harrison Ford is the star of the original Blade Runner, but a case could be made that Rutger Hauer is the real stand-out, making a powerful impression as doomed replicant Roy Batty. If Blade Runner 2049 has one undeniable weakness, it’s the absence of Batty, an omission that probably plays a role in Hauer’s conflicted feelings about the 2017 sequel.

“I sniff and scratch at it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It looks great, but I struggle to see why that film was necessary. I just think if something is so beautiful, you should just leave it alone and make another film. Don’t lean with one elbow on the success that was earned over 30 years in the underground.”

As Hauer sees it, Batty isn’t the only thing missing from the sequel. “In many ways, Blade Runner wasn’t about the replicants,” he said. “It was about what does it mean to be human? It’s like E.T. But I’m not certain what the question was in the second Blade Runner. It’s not a character-driven movie and there’s no humor, there’s no love, there’s no soul. You can see the homage to the original, but that’s not enough to me. I knew that wasn’t going to work. But I think it’s not important what I think.”

