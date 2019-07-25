Share This: Here Are Rutger Hauer’s 5 Best Movie Roles Corrina

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer, best known for his role as the iconic Roy Batty in Blade Runner, died yesterday at the age of 75, leaving behind an unforgettable genre movie legacy. The actor spent his career making sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and action films, bringing his talents to projects that ranged from brilliant to absurd but always elevating them with his performances. We made sure that we never missed a new (or old) Hauer movie—because good or b-movie bad, his films were always fun. Here are five of our favourite Rutger Hauer roles (and trust us, it wasn’t easy to choose):





Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Controversial opinion: the movie version of Buffy is better than the TV version. Okay, okay, but the movie version had Hauer as local Vampire King, Lothos (not to mention Paul Reubens as his undead sidekick). That alone is a serious leg up on the series. Together, Hauer and Reubens camped it up, bringing us the original onscreen vampire comedy team (What We Do in the Shadows owes Hauer big time).





Fatherland

There’s nothing funny, however, about the idea that the Nazis could have won WWII. In one of Hauer’s more serious roles, he plays SS Major Xavier March in this 1994 HBO made-for-TV movie based on the novel by Robert Harris (which, by the way, it totally worth a read). Set in 1964, the movie imagines a Europe completely conquered by the Germans, and while it seems like they’re in control, a bunch of their retired officers keep getting murdered. Investigating the deaths leads Hauer’s character to uncover a crime that far surpasses the mysterious murders. Of course, we know what that is, but watching Hauer’s performance as his character learns about it is riveting.





Blind Fury

Because WTF is even going on in this movie? We’re still trying to solve this riddle—and we love it. Like the title indicates, Hauer’s character is both blind and furious—and a Vietnamese-trained samurai swordsman on a rescue mission in Reno. The film is a remake of the 17th movie in a series of Japanese samurai flicks, and even the idea to move it to Nevada is bonkers. Like the John Wick franchise, this is an action film that never takes itself too seriously (see: that hot tub fight scene) and as a result, is so much fun to watch.





Hobo with a Shotgun

The genesis of this movie makes for almost as good a story as the movie itself. Hobo (in which Hauer plays the succinctly described title character with more depth that you’d think possible) began as a fake trailer for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s 2007 film, Grindhouse. Four years later, Canadian director Jason Eisener turned it into a full-length exploitation film featuring Hauer’s hobo on a rampage in a town where homeless people are being hunted and tortured for sport. We love a good revenge film—and they don’t get much more creative than this one.





Blade Runner

While Harrison Ford may have been the star of this movie (arguably, the best film ever made—but we can debate that some other time), it was Hauer that stole every scene he was in. Roy Batty could be funny and menacing at the same time. He could scare us while he charmed us. He was brutal and violent and he made us understand why. We liked Roy. We even rooted for him. His dying words, which Hauer improvised (!!!) will go down in movie history. We’ll leave you with them, for posterity:

“I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.”



