How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Harry Potter

Rupert Grint Admits He ‘Can’t Enjoy’ Harry Potter Anymore

December 6, 2017
Alissa

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Once upon a time, as an 11-year-old boy, Rupert Grint loved Harry Potter. Eight films and 12 years of embodying Harry’s BFF/future brother-in-law later, the magic is gone, according to a new interview with Radio Times.

“I think being in things ruins them for me,” he said about portraying Ron Weasley. “I can’t enjoy Harry Potter anymore, not as a fan–it’s just not the same!”

Be still our hearts.

Unfortunately, when it comes to crushing fans’ dreams, Grint is fearless. He’s already theorized that Ron and Hermione don’t live happily ever after and responded to his Hufflepuff sorting with unabashed disappointment—two occurrences that wrecked Potterheads everywhere.

harry potter

But despite the fairly consistent negativity, Grint still alleges a fondness in his heart for Won-Won. “I think it’ll always be with me,” he told Vulture in March. “I had a weird relationship with that character because after that we kind of merged into the same person. I find it very hard to separate where I end and Ron begins.”

All hope is not lost, though. Fans can try to love him back to life, because Grint considers the attention the role has given him to be “definitely manageable.” He explained, “I end up having to take a selfie [for a fan] most days, but I’ve never really minded if it makes people happy–though I hate it when people take pictures without asking.”

It sounds like Grint just needs to rekindle the Ron flame inside of him. Someone take him to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (again).

Trending
RELATED
Jurassic World
News
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Promises More Dinosaurs Than Ever Before
Star Wars
News
Oscar Isaac Explains The Friction Between Poe Dameron And Admiral Holdo
Alien
News
Ridley Scott Says The Future Of The Alien Franchise Is AI, Not Aliens
Tarantino
News
A Quentin Tarantino-Directed Star Trek Movie? Yes Please
INNERSPACE CLIPS