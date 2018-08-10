Share This: The Meg’s Ruby Rose Is Afraid Of Filmmaking, Not Sharks Jon

When Jason Statham revealed that he swam with real sharks in preparation for The Meg, many were shocked and impressed. But this made little impression on co-star Ruby Rose. “I had already done that,” she told CinemaBlend. “Just being Australian and surfing and growing up kind of in the ocean. This is twenty-something years ago when we did see sharks, but the idea of them attacking was a lot less frequent. They weren’t as hungry. There was more food. There’s been some changes in the ocean and I feel like that’s why they’re getting desperate and they’re coming closer to the shores and things like that.”

While Rose hasn’t had terrifying experiences with sharks, she did have at least one while shooting The Meg. “It was a scene in which I’m in the water and have to swim back to a boat,” she revealed to SciFiNow.

“My clothing, including a layer of thermals to help with the cold, made it really difficult to swim. Everyone loved how it looked and thought I was doing a great job, but they didn’t realise my shoes had filled up with water and were making me sink to the bottom of the tank we were shooting in. The next thing I know, safety divers were grabbing me. I drank a lot of tank water, which I have a feeling is not particularly good for you.”

The Meg is in theatres now.