Ron Howard Gives A New Hope The Arrested Development Treatment

Back in 2003, Arrested Development was basking in critical acclaim but struggling to find an audience, a problem that ultimately lead to the show’s premature demise. 15 years later, series director-producers Anthony and Joe Russo are the heavy-hitter directors of Avengers: Infinity War—and several other Marvel movies—while narrator Ron Howard just directed Solo: A Star Wars Story. In other words, that failed cult TV series indirectly paved the way for some of today’s biggest blockbusters. It makes sense, then, that the The Star Wars Show would pay tribute by enlisting Howard to narrate the story of 1977’s A New Hope in the unmistakable style of Arrested Development.

Complete with flashbacks (to the prequels), Howard’s telling covers most of the essential details. “Now the story of a family that wants to rule the galaxy, and the one son who had no choice but to save it,” he begins. “It’s Star Wars: A New Hope.” He proceeds to discuss the droids who “landed in the backyard of Luke Skywalker,” the “religious cult” Obi-Wan recruits Luke into and our hero’s regrettable efforts to seduce Leia. Looking ahead to the next “episode,” Howard explains that “Luke and Leia get a little closer, and Darth Vader gets to spend a little quality time with his son.”

Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theatres on May 25. Check out the trailer below.