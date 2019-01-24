Share This: RoboCop Returns Will Be A Direct Sequel To The 1987 Original Jon

Only five years have passed since the last RoboCop reboot, but fans of the original have no reason to resist the latest stab at a revival: Neill Blomkamp’s RoboCop Returns. Intended as a direct sequel to Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 original—like 2018’s Halloween and Blomkamp’s unrealised Alien movie, this film will ignore several other sequels—Robocop Returns is based on The Corporate Wars, an unfinished sequel script drafted by original writers Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner decades ago.

“We talked about it a couple of years back, and I reminded them that we had written a very rough sequel back in 1988, which then was stopped by the writer’s strike,” Neumeier told HN Entertainment. “They looked at it and they said, ‘Oh, good,’ so we did some more work on that and then Neill Blomkamp found out about it and he said, ‘I have always wanted to do this. This is my dream project,’ and MGM was very, very pleased to get into business with him.”

As for the new film’s relationship to the original sequel idea, Neumeier acknowledges that some re-conceptualizing has taken place. “Neill Blomkamp and his screenwriter Justin Rhodes have done a pass on the script we were writing on, and they’re doing another one,” he explained. “It is a slightly different concept in some ways than we were originally doing… I don’t want to talk too much about it or somebody will call me and tell me to shut up, but we’re hopeful, and I think Neill really, really wants to make a good RoboCop movie. His idea is that it should be the proper Verhoeven if Verhoeven had directed a movie right after RoboCop.”

The release date for RoboCop Returns is still TBD, but you can watch the trailer for the original below.