Share This: RoboCop Goes Back To His Roots For A Timely Reboot Jon

On an especially bad day, RoboCop’s dystopian vision of America seems disturbingly prophetic, if not letter-perfect. (There are no half-dead human-cyborgs out there, but Dubai did recently make headlines with its own robot cop.) More importantly, corporations and politicians are making misguided choices about technology everywhere you look. In other words, this franchise—comprised of two flawed sequels and an instantly forgotten remake—is ripe for another revival. As it turns out, we’re not the only ones who reached that conclusion.

“They have me working on a new one at MGM right now,” said Edward Neumeier, co-writer of the 1987 original, not to mention the similarly timely Starship Troopers. “We’re not supposed to say too much. There’s been a bunch of other RoboCop movies… this would be kind of going back to the old RoboCop we all love and starting there and going forward. So it’s a continuation really of the first movie—in my mind. It’s a little bit more of the old school thing.”

We’ve been promised “the old school thing” many times before, but Hollywood has actually started delivering on that promise in recent years. In the case of RoboCop, Neumeier is an essential piece of the puzzle, as his sense of humour was vital to the success of the original. “It was sort of how I look at things,” he explained. “Way, way back in the 1980’s when I was writing this, you were supposed to write action movies that were exciting, but you weren’t really supposed to write action movies that were funny or satirical, and I always thought you could do that.”

If this RoboCop reboot reaches the big screen, it’s unlikely to happen until 2019 (at the earliest). In the meantime, check out the trailer for the legendary original below.