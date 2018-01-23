How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

RoboCop Goes Back To His Roots For A Timely Reboot

January 23, 2018
Jon
robocop

On an especially bad day, RoboCop’s dystopian vision of America seems disturbingly prophetic, if not letter-perfect. (There are no half-dead human-cyborgs out there, but Dubai did recently make headlines with its own robot cop.) More importantly, corporations and politicians are making misguided choices about technology everywhere you look. In other words, this franchise—comprised of two flawed sequels and an instantly forgotten remake—is ripe for another revival. As it turns out, we’re not the only ones who reached that conclusion.

“They have me working on a new one at MGM right now,” said Edward Neumeier, co-writer of the 1987 original, not to mention the similarly timely Starship Troopers. “We’re not supposed to say too much. There’s been a bunch of other RoboCop movies… this would be kind of going back to the old RoboCop we all love and starting there and going forward. So it’s a continuation really of the first movie—in my mind. It’s a little bit more of the old school thing.”

We’ve been promised “the old school thing” many times before, but Hollywood has actually started delivering on that promise in recent years. In the case of RoboCop, Neumeier is an essential piece of the puzzle, as his sense of humour was vital to the success of the original. “It was sort of how I look at things,” he explained. “Way, way back in the 1980’s when I was writing this, you were supposed to write action movies that were exciting, but you weren’t really supposed to write action movies that were funny or satirical, and I always thought you could do that.”

If this RoboCop reboot reaches the big screen, it’s unlikely to happen until 2019 (at the earliest). In the meantime, check out the trailer for the legendary original below.

Trending
RELATED
get out
News
‘Get Out’ Just Received 4 Oscar Nominations And Jordan Peele...
Incredibles 2
News
‘Incredibles 2’ Debuts First Look At Some Super New Characte...
Harry Potter
News
Lucius Malfoy Actor Shares ‘Illicit’ Never-Before-Seen ̵...
star wars
News
Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Just Answered A Star Wars Question You P...
INNERSPACE CLIPS