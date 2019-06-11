Share This: Robert Pattinson Explains His Issue With Superhero Movies Jon

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to franchises—the Twilight movies made him a star—but he’s done his best to steer clear of anything resembling a franchise for the last seven years, preferring to devote his time to edgy indie fare. It comes as something of a surprise, then, that he recently signed on to play Batman for director Matt Reeves. To make sense of this decision, look no further than the actor’s 2017 interview with Howard Stern, which reveals why superhero movies have held a limited appeal for Pattinson.

“I’ve never actually auditioned for one,” he explained. “For one thing, you have to sign up to do eight movies, and I just got out of five, so it was like eight is just a lot… it all depends on the character, but that definitely kind of made me a little hesitant before… because when you’re just an individual, you have to really commit to like working within a huge machine.”

What, if anything, does this tell us about Pattinson’s Batman movies? Well, we already know he’s signed on for a trilogy, which allows him to avoid the dreaded five-to-eight movie predicament. Other than that, Pattinson only said that it “depends on the character,” so it’s safe to assume that Reeves has done something sufficiently interesting with Bruce Wayne/Batman to get the picky actor’s attention. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a few years to see that character in action.



