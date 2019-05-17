Share This: Robert Pattinson Is In Talks To Suit Up As Next Batman Brittany

Robert Pattinson is likely about to add another iconic role to his utility belt.

The Twilight star is currently in talks to play the Caped Crusader himself in Matt Reeves’ upcoming superhero flick The Batman. Variety reports that while the deal has yet be closed, Pattinson is Reeves’ top choice and negotiations are expected to be closing shortly.

If the deal does happen to close, it would make Pattinson the second-youngest actor at 33 to take on the cape and cowl, following Christian Bale, who took on the role at 31 for Batman Begins. Pre-production is expected to begin this summer—that is, if a new Batman is selected.

Pattinson, whose most famous role is Edward Cullen, certainly has the chops to take on this iconic character. He’s appeared in a litany of films since his breakout role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005 and Twilight in 2008—so he’s got the acting ability. He also has the charm and charisma to take on the enigmatic Bruce Wayne. He’s handsome, a true gentleman and philanthropist, and has a real blunt side to him, which suits Batman’s alter ego. We’re into it, to be honest.

The Batman, a film set within the DC Extended Universe, was previously set to feature Ben Affleck, who has since bowed out of the film, as he confirmed with a February appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Stating he was going to “let someone take a shot at it,” the search for a new Batman continued from there, as he retired from the role himself.

Affleck had a very short run as the Dark Knight, appearing only three times as the hero. As far as the movie itself, it’s been described as one that might borrow from the comics but would also be something of an original story, though we haven’t heard much else about plot details.

Will Pattinson don the iconic Batsuit? It sure looks like it. Hopefully he doesn’t end up hating this role as much as the one that catapulted him to icon status, though.



