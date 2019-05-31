Share This: 4 Films That Give Us Hope For Robert Pattinson’s Batman Jon

Since the rumour started that Robert Pattinson was being courted to play Batman for director Matt Reeves, there has been a combination of resistance and counter rumours suggesting Nicholas Hoult was also in contention. However, it was confirmed earlier today that Pattinson has indeed landed the role—previously played by Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck—for a planned trilogy. If you still think of Pattinson as the Twilight guy, you might have trouble wrapping your mind around this announcement, but the actor has devoted his post-vampire years to gritty, uncompromising roles that give us hope for his take on the Caped Crusader. Here are four of the most acclaimed examples.

The Rover

One of the most inexplicably overlooked films of the last five years, The Rover is a dystopian crime drama that proved Pattinson was open to bold choices and the kind of transformative acting that makes you forget all about an actor’s YA roots.

Good Time

Another acclaimed indie that gave Pattinson a chance to tap into Bruce Wayne’s loner obsessiveness—if not his suave charm or sophistication—Good Time finds the actor at his most lawless and offbeat. Bruce Wayne might not approve of this character’s choices, but he’d certainly understand his constantly surging adrenaline.

High Life

Working with celebrated French auteur Claire Denis, Pattinson ventured into space for one of his most unusual, challenging, and memorable films to date. In fact, as his most recent film before today’s casting news, High Life might be the film that sealed the deal.

The Lighthouse

Having premiered at the Cannes Film Festival just two weeks ago, The Lighthouse is still somewhat mysterious, but we know at least two things: (1) it’s the sophomore effort from director Robert Eggers (The Witch) and (2) it emerged as one of the festival’s most celebrated films.

The Batman arrives in theatres on June 25, 2021.




