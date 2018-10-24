Share This: Is Robert Englund Open To Playing Freddy Krueger One More Time? Jon

Most horror franchises can survive any amount of reinvention as long as the core conceit remains intact. However, there’s at least one major exception: A Nightmare on Elm Street. If ever a horror series relied on the presence of a particular actor, this is the one. Without Robert Englund playing Freddy Krueger it just doesn’t feel like A Nightmare on Elm Street movie, which may explain fans’ somewhat muted response when Jackie Earle Haley took over the role for the 2010 remake. Since that time, Englund has insisted that’s he finished with Freddy, but he recently decided to bring the character back for a new episode of The Goldbergs.

“I’ve been very protective of the character for years,” he said in a recent interview with Access Online. “I said no to [series creator] Adam [Goldberg]—and then he sent me probably the most beautiful fan letter I ever received, telling me how much A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors meant to him. And then I started thinking about my fans, how it dovetails with the ’80s experience and this sort of retro memory play that The Goldbergs is about.”

As for the potential of really reprising the role—on the big screen—the 71-year-old Englund admits he’s now open to the idea. “I think they want to reboot the franchise,” he explained. “But they’re gonna need a new actor. They’re gonna need a new actor to play Freddy because they’re gonna have to do eight of them. I might have one left in me.”

You can see Robert Englund reprise his signature role tonight on The Goldbergs—and possibly one more time in the future. Check out the trailer for A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors below.