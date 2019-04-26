How do you want to login to your Space account?

Avengers: Endgame

The Heartbreaking Detail In Robert Downey Jr.’s Thank You To Avengers Fans

April 26, 2019
Brittany
robert-downey-jr-thank-you-avengers-fans

Avengers: Endgame is finally out in the wild, and the wild ride that’s been the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga has ended.

With the debut of Endgame, a story that’s been years in the making has finally come to a close, though not without attracting the tears of fans whose hearts have been touched by the movies. So if fans are torn up over the end, you know the actors in the movies are as well.

Robert Downey Jr., who portrays Tony Stark/Iron Man in the movies, posted a touching Instagram tribute on the night Avengers: Endgame officially premiered (Thursday, April 25) with a touching caption:

“#tbt @avengers Thanx to everyone,,, [sic] family, friends, fans, cast and crew… #loveyou #3000 #mcu #thankyou #TeamStark,” he wrote.

The photo is a throwback to when the actor first took on the role of Tony Stark for 2008’s solo Iron Man flick, and it’s hard not to look at it and get at least a little choked up, especially if you caught Avengers: Endgameand the thrilling conclusion to the long-running Avengers’ storylines.

But there’s one detail in Downey Jr.’s post that fans have been latching onto, especially after seeing the movie.

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow.

He used the term “Love you 3000” in the hashtags for a subtle tribute to his fate in Avengers: Endgame. In the movie, this is the tender phrase Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan says when he’s tucking her into bed at night. It’s used several times throughout the movie, in fact, and to tearjerking effect near the end of the movie.

So looking at this combination goodbye and throwback post really leaves you wanting to cry into an entire box of Kleenex, and Downey Jr. knew that, as he deliberately posted that hashtag. Honestly, we can’t believe it’s over, either.

If you’ve yet to see the movie, prepare for three hours of epic superhero action (and plenty of great moments to cry), as Avengers: Endgame is officially in theatres now.


