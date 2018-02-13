How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Rita Ora Is Joining The Live-Action Pokémon Movie With Ryan Reynolds

February 13, 2018
Alissa
Pokemon

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rita Ora is going from one box office hit to what is sure to be another. The Fifty Shades Freed actress and soundtrack artist has officially signed on to Detective Pikachu, the live-action Pokémon film coming from Legendary Entertainment.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Ora is joining the Ryan Reynolds-led movie, but details of her role are still under wraps.

We do know, however, that Reynolds’s Detective Pikachu will be helping Justice Smith, as Tim Goodman, find his missing father, with Kathryn Newton’s “sassy journalist” character tagging along for the journey.

Suki Waterhouse, Ken Watanabe, and Bill Nighy will also appear in the film, directed by Rob Letterman.

The movie, which is currently shooting, won’t be out for some time, but if you can’t wait to learn more about the sleuthing character, Detective Pikachu the video game will be available for Nintendo 3DS on March 23. Check out the trailer — featuring the saucy pocket monster—below.

