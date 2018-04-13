How do you want to login to your Space account?

Rihanna Shows Off Her Expert Hacking Skills In New Ocean’s 8 Trailer

April 13, 2018
Alissa
Oceans 8

We saw Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) assemble her heist team in the first trailer for Ocean’s 8, and now we’re seeing what these women are made of.

Starring Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Rihanna, the Gary Ross-directed, all-female continuation of the Ocean’s Eleven franchise just dropped a new trailer. In it, we see Debbie break down her ambitious plan—which she contemplated for 5 years, 8 months, and 12 days in prison—and her new associates quickly fall into their places. Their mission: to steal $150 million worth of jewels from actress (and potential accomplice) Daphne Kluger (Hathaway) at the star-studded and highly secure Met Gala.

Although Debbie is the clear mastermind and her best friend Lou (Blanchett) is her right-hand woman, all of the novice criminals pack the enthusiasm and unique expertise necessary to carry out the plan. There’s Amita’s (Kaling) jewelry design skills and Nine Ball’s (Rihanna) unparalleled hacking capabilities—not to mention her mystifying prowess for finding the “on” switch. Plus, the women do it all in haute couture. It is the Met Gala, after all.

Watch the new trailer above. Ocean’s 8 hits theatres June 8.

