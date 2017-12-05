How do you want to login to your Space account?

Alien: Covenant

Ridley Scott Says The Future Of The Alien Franchise Is AI, Not Aliens

December 5, 2017
Jon
Alien

While Alien: Covenant grossed a respectable $240 million worldwide, it fell well short of Prometheus’ $403 million gross. This hasn’t soured director Ridley Scott on the franchise, but it has caused him to look at the next Alien film a little differently. Citing the audience’s interest in artificial intelligence characters like Michael Fassbender’s David/Walter, Ian Holm’s Ash (from the 1979 original), and various replicants from the Blade Runner movies, Scott says the next Alien movie will focus on AI, not aliens.

“I think what we have to do is gradually drift away from the alien stuff,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “People say, ‘You need more alien, you need more face pulling, need more chest bursting,’ so I put a lot of that in Covenant and it fitted nicely. But I think if you go again you need to start finding another solution that’s more interesting. I think AI is becoming much more dangerous and therefore more interesting.”

To clarify what he has in mind, Scott cites a recent Facebook study. “They put two AIs together and they were communing,” he said. “It already invented a f**king language! And they couldn’t decipher what the language was, so they had to switch them off. What was said and where’s it gone? They could have already implemented something. We don’t know.”

Future plans for the Alien franchise are still up in the air, but Scott already has a new film (All the Money in the World) in theatres on December 22. Check out the trailer below.

