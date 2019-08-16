Share This: Rian Johnson Plans To Take Star Wars In Exciting New Directions Jon

In the 20 months since the release of The Last Jedi, writer-director Rian Johnson has taken the time to make a non-franchise vehicle—November ensemble mystery, Knives Out—but his plan to create a new Star Wars trilogy is still in place. Speaking to The Observer recently, Johnson offered a sense of his expectations going into this new series.

“I think that the fun and challenging part of it is to dive in, figure out what’s exciting, and then figure out what it’s going to be,” he said. “We’re doing something that steps beyond the legacy characters. What does that look like? To me, the blue sky element of it is what was most striking about it. I know the way that I’m coming at it, and what’s fun about it for everyone in Lucasfilm is figuring out, ‘What’s the next step?’ It really makes you think and figure out what the essence of Star Wars is for me and what that will look like moving forward.”

As for Knives Out, Johnson says it was a refreshing change of pace after being immersed in all things Star Wars for several years. “Obviously, there’s a different approach in the Star Wars universe and some of that is just logistics and the type of film it is,” he explained. “For me, one of the fun things about [Knives Out] was how dialogue-based it was. It was really fun to get a group of great actors together and give them a ton of words. In a Star Wars movie, you’re usually trying to be as efficient with dialogue as possible, which is a good thing. Of course, I worked with some of the best actors on the planet in Star Wars. You’re just chasing a very different rabbit.”

Knives Out arrives in theatres on November 27. Check out the trailer below.