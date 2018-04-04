Share This: Rian Johnson Wants To Revive The Magic Of The Original Star Wars Trilogy Jon

Nearly four months since the The Last Jedi opened, writer-director Rian Johnson is still enjoying the overwhelmingly positive fan reaction. However, he’s also enjoying a new beginning, as he works through the early stages of developing a Star Wars spin-off trilogy. “I’m looking at everything right now,” he told Digital Spy. “I’m honestly just in this very nice, ‘Okay, what is this thing going to be?’ phase.”

Asked to explain what he has in mind for this new trilogy, Johnson made it clear that, more than anything, he’s chasing a feeling. “Really, the only goal I have is to think about how Star Wars made me feel as a kid,” he explained. “I’m trying to capture: what is that—if it’s not iconography—that we recognize… from the original trilogy? What captures that spirit? What can be that for a kid who’s never heard of Star Wars?”

While Johnson is aware of the negative reactions to The Last Jedi, he doesn’t plan to give them too much weight in planning the new trilogy. “Being out there on social media myself, I’m getting the proper perspective,” he said. “90% of what I’ve been getting has been so lovely and wonderful—and then also just knowing that that’s just the flip side of the coin. You can’t take the good stuff without realizing that, with that same passion, you’re going to have people that are upset about stuff, but that’s not necessarily bad. It’s just both sides of the same coin of people really caring about this.”

The Last Jedi is now available on 4K and Blu-ray. Read our review of the home video release here, and check out the trailer below.