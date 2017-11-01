How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Opinion

Our Resistance Is Futile Hosts Can’t Resist A Good Bad Guy

November 1, 2017
Space
Star Trek

Sundays 8e 5p

Huge shout-out to April’s mom for contributing the best prop to this week’s episode of Resistance is Futile! Unfortunately, April’s cool new Star Trek mug doesn’t mean she understands that whole mirror universe thing (yet). Somebody get these guys some more bourbon.

Discovery’s use of the classic time loop plot structure may have thrown April herself for a loop, but Mark sets her straight on the difference between the mirror universe and the temporal blip orchestrated by Harry Mudd, a character both our hosts are into. April thinks he’s hilarious (we concur) while Mark was amused by Mudd’s whole Trojan-esque Discovery infiltration tactic—the kinda charming ‘hiding inside an Andorian space suit hiding inside a Gormagander’ ruse.

What they don’t agree on is the unclear motives Lt. Tyler may be harbouring. Mark thinks he’s a Klingon. April thinks he’s merely a bad choice for a boyfriend. We think this budding romance could be the key to peace between the Federation and the Klingon Houses. Ha ha. Just kidding.

As for this Sunday’s sort-of-second-last-episode (remember, we’re taking a mid-season break until January 2018)? Our hosts have diverging interests. Mark’s wishlist includes a lot of Klingons, a check-up on our kidnapped Starfleet Admiral, a ramping up of the war’s action, and a cliff-hanger of an ending. April just wants to see Tyler and Burnham make out.

Check out our latest video podcast below.

Trending
RELATED
Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad
Recap
Star Trek: Discovery Recap: It’s Mass Confusion In Magic To Make The S...
Dismissed
News
Dylan Sprouse Is The Scariest Over-Achiever Ever In The Dismissed Traile...
MARVEL'S RUNAWAYS
News
New Marvel’s Runaways Trailer Unleashes Teen Superhero Angst (And ...
Orphan Black
News
Tatiana Maslany Returns To TV With A New Series That Sounds Very Cool
INNERSPACE CLIPS