A New Sci-Fi Drama Starring Alan Tudyk Is Coming Next Year

Another year, another brand-new show to look forward to.

The upcoming slate of TV shows for Space (soon to be the CTV Sci-Fi Channel) was just unveiled, and though we may be a little biased, we think the offerings are pretty darn impressive. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably already knew that new seasons of Castle Rock, Star Trek: Discovery, and (of course) the recently announced Star Trek: Picard will be premiering over the next few months.

One title you may not be as familiar with, however, is Resident Alien, a 10-episode sci-fi drama starring Firefly‘s Alan Tudyk (who’s currently killing it as Mr. Nobody on Doom Patrol). Resident Alien, based on the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name, follows an alien named Harry (Tudyk) who is hell-bent on destroying humankind but ends up crash-landing to Earth and being forced to pose as a small-town doctor. Will his new secret identity compel him to reconsider humanity’s worth? Only time will tell.

The series also stars Once Upon a Time‘s Sara Tomko, Masters of Sex‘s Corey Reynolds, Silicon Valley‘s Alice Wetterlund and The Fosters‘ Levi Fiehler. Executive producers for the series include Family Guy‘s Chris Sheridan, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.‘s David Dobkin, Hellboy’s Mike Richardson, and Dark Matter‘s Keith Goldberg.

Unfortunately we don't have an official Resident Alien trailer to show you just yet, but while you wait, why not watch the Star Trek: Picard teaser one more time?