Win A Trip For 2 To LA For The Ultimate VR Experience!

To celebrate the release of Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, we’re giving you a chance to win a trip to LA to embark on your own virtual reality treasure hunt!

Following digital clues sent to your smartphone, the winner will get to race across the city to tour a state-of-the-art VR gaming studio testing out cutting-edge VR tech and stepping inside a series of virtual worlds—all recorded live against a green screen backdrop. Next, they’ll ride America’s first virtual reality roller coaster before becoming one of the first people on the planet to experience LA’s awe-inspiring VR cinema as they try out its advanced headsets, insanely immersive visuals, and 360 sound system. After a full day, the Ready Player One contest winner (and their lucky guest) will be treated to the ultimate gamer’s night out: dinner at an ’80s-themed bar, complete with a selection of our hero Wade Watts’ favourite retro arcade games and three nights’ luxury accommodation in LA’s most futuristic hotel.

From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure Ready Player One, based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon.

The film is set in 2045, with the real world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But people have found salvation in the OASIS, an immersive virtual universe where you can go anywhere, do anything, be anyone. The OASIS was created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday died, he left his immense fortune, and total control of the OASIS, to the first person to win three keys, unlocking the door to a digital Easter egg he hid somewhere in his seemingly infinite creation. His challenge launched a game that gripped the entire world, but after five years the scoreboard remained tauntingly empty…until now.

An unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan)—under his avatar name, Parzival—finally conquers the first contest, instantly becoming a celebrity…and a target. Ruthless corporate mogul Nolan Sorrento (Ben Mendelsohn) proves he will stop at nothing to beat Wade and take over the OASIS, and suddenly the virtual stakes are all-too-real. Ultimately realizing he cannot win alone, Wade joins forces with his friends—now the High Five (Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki). Together, they are hurled into a reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of discovery and danger to save the OASIS.

