Screenwriter Insists Ready Player One Is About More Than Just Nostalgia

Based on the advance hype surrounding Ready Player One, some skeptics are fearful that Steven Spielberg’s latest science-fiction extravaganza is simply a self-indulgent exercise in pop culture nostalgia. While there’s no question that the film is flooded with references—and those references sometimes get in the way—they do serve a dramatic purpose. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, screenwriter Zak Penn elaborated.

“Given my age and the stuff that I do, I get all of the references and they’re cool to me,” he said. “But I never thought that the movie would live or die on its references. Even now when I read fans who are like ‘Oh, is it just gonna be a bunch of characters from Overwatch?’ They just happen to be in the trailer. They’re just background. It’s just that everyone in the background happens to be either a created character or a licensed character.”

If you’re still feeling skeptical, Penn suggests you revisit the director’s celebrated body-of-work. “I think I tweeted something to the effect of, if you think Steven Spielberg is going to make a movie that just fires a string of references at you, you must not have seen his films,” he explained. “I mean, I wouldn’t write that either, but the idea that Steven would direct a movie like that seems insane. It’s not like there’s not a story in the book. There’s a clear story and there’s characters.”

Ready Player One arrives in theatres tomorrow. Check out the trailer below.