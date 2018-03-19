How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Ready Player One’s Screenwriter Is Hard At Work On A Matrix Reboot

March 19, 2018
Jon

A few years back, news broke that screenwriter Zak Penn (The Avengers, Ready Player One) is working on a reboot of The Matrix. With Keanu Reeves pledging not to return unless the Wachowskis are involved, it’s safe to assume that Penn is planning to introduce some new characters. In fact, he indirectly confirmed this in a recent interview with Screen Rant. “I just think that universe is brilliant,” he said. “And it doesn’t always have to be the same characters. You could go in so many different directions.”

While the future of The Matrix remains uncertain, Penn confirmed that he’s still fighting hard for the reboot. “That’s a franchise I desperately want to see brought back,” he explained. “I can’t go in to too much detail, but I’ve been harassing Warner Bros. for years to try to get it going again, so that’s one thing I’m working on.”

By all indications, Penn’s script for Ready Player One has some parallels to The Matrix (virtual reality, incessant pop culture references), so its box office performance is likely to play a role in the future of Neo, Morpheus, Trinity, and their movie offspring. Having now worked on both series, Penn is quick to acknowledge at least one crucial parallel: “Both the Matrix and OASIS are similar in that they are brilliant ideas for universes.”

Ready Player One arrives in theatres on March 29. Check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
infinity war
News
Thanos Is Darth Vader Times Ten In Avengers: Infinity War
tomb-raider-movie-review-space
Review
Tomb Raider Gives Lara Croft A Serviceable Origin Story
News
New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Has Us Very Worried For Captain Ameri...
LEAD JOKER
News
Watch The Room’s Tommy Wiseau Campaign To Be Your Next Joker
INNERSPACE CLIPS