Rachel Weisz Explains Why Women Need Their Own Stories, Not Their Own Bond

In the risk averse Hollywood of 2018, nearly every large-scale movie is based on a previously existing property—whether it’s a series of movies, comic books, or toys—guaranteeing public awareness. With just about every prominent movie rooted in the products of the past, diversifying these movies is somewhat challenging.

That may explain the gender-reversed casting of Ghostbusters, Ocean’s 8, and Doctor Who, well-intentioned undertakings that offer audiences (and actresses) new options. Still, Hollywood could be doing a lot more—and that includes creating new franchises that revolve around women.

That’s the point Rachel Weisz recently made when asked if a woman should take over the role of James Bond. “[Ian Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women,” she told The Telegraph. “Why not create your own story, rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.”

Of course, it should be noted that Weisz is currently married to Daniel Craig, who has been playing Bond since 2006’s Casino Royale. If he manages to stay on board for one more movie, he’ll become the longest-running Bond of all-time, so Weisz has good reason to brush aside prospective replacements. However, she makes an important point that Hollywood has ignored for too long: real progress requires fresh ideas.